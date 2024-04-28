2024 Abbotsford and Mission Stage 1 Water Restrictions Start Wednesday May 1

Abbotsford/Mission – Abbotsford and Mission’s water restrictions follow four stages, which are tied to the level of Dickson Lake. Dickson Lake is the main source of drinking water for both communities.

Conserving water keeps the water level in Dickson Lake high.

Dickson Lake is monitored and the level is checked daily. As the lake gets lower, it triggers higher water restrictions during the peak water use months (May to October).

Both Mission and Abbotsford follow a Water Shortage Response Plan that is based on the Dickson Lake level. The lower the level, the higher the stage of water restrictions. Certain outdoor water uses are restricted during different stages. There are no water restrictions between November 1 – April 30.

