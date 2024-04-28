Skip to content

2024 Abbotsford and Mission Stage 1 Water Restrictions Start Wednesday May 1

Home
Envrionment
2024 Abbotsford and Mission Stage 1 Water Restrictions Start Wednesday May 1

Abbotsford/Mission – Abbotsford and Mission’s water restrictions follow four stages, which are tied to the level of Dickson Lake. Dickson Lake is the main source of drinking water for both communities.

Conserving water keeps the water level in Dickson Lake high.

Dickson Lake is monitored and the level is checked daily. As the lake gets lower, it triggers higher water restrictions during the peak water use months (May to October).

View Dickson Lake Levels

Both Mission and Abbotsford follow a Water Shortage Response Plan that is based on the Dickson Lake level. The lower the level, the higher the stage of water restrictions. Certain outdoor water uses are restricted during different stages. There are no water restrictions between November 1 – April 30.

Water Shortage Response Plan

Water Level Dickson Lake Abbotsford Mission

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts