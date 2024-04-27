Fraser Valley Metis Association Red Dress Day in Abbotsford – Sunday May 5

Abbotsford – The third annual Fraser Valley Metis Association Red Dress Day is at Abbotsford City Hall, Sunday May 5, From Noon to 3:30PM

From Amnesty International : May 5 is Red Dress Day, a day to remember and honour missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ peoples (MMIWG2S+). Red Dress Day serves as a painful reminder of the ongoing genocidal crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people and invites solidarity and action.

The Fraser Valley Métis Association is located on the traditional, ancestral, unceded, and shared territories of the Sem’a:th (Sumas in Abbotsford) First Nation, Mathxw’i (Matsqui in Abbotsford) First Nation, Nooksack Tribe, and Leq’a:mel (Mission) First Nations.