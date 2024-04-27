Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven Need Donations for June 15 Online Auction

Chilliwack- The Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven is a Registered Charity that has been operating in Chilliwack for the past 20 years. Their mission is to reduce the homeless cat population in Chilliwack (and surrounding areas) through spay and neuter, permanent identification, rehabilitation, adoption, community education, outreach, and collaboration.

Vet bills were close to $100,000 last year. The haven apply for as many grants as they can and don’t receive funding from the city or regional district. And Kitten Season 2024 has already started.

They’re reaching out to local businesses, organizations and individuals for their support in contributing toward the online auction. They will promote your business beside your donated auction item and acknowledge you (if you agree) in their communication programs. The Safe Haven can provide an Income Tax Receipt for monetary donations over $20, and In-kind Income Tax Receipts for goods where they can establish a Fair Market Value or the donor has the receipt.

NOTE They cannot provide Income Tax Receipts for services.

The team is Julie Chadwick , Jann Timmers, Stacey Gibson , Alyssa Surman ,aswell as Treasure Katherine Lemond.

Lisa Bradshaw, Director of Community Outreach & Education

Katherine Lemond, Secretary/Treasurer

safehavenonlineauction@gmail.com