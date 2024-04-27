Cheam First Nation 2024 MMIWG2S+ March on Highway 9 – May 5 (Red Dress Day)

Rosedale – On May 5, Cheam First Nation will be marching approx. 2kms down to Cheam Beach (route map in posts) to finish with speeches and words from local families affected by this crisis. Everyone is welcome. Red shirts will be provided at the registration table until they run out.

From Amnesty International : May 5 is Red Dress Day, a day to remember and honour missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ peoples (MMIWG2S+). Red Dress Day serves as a painful reminder of the ongoing genocidal crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people and invites solidarity and action.

Facebook info is here.

2024 Red Dress Day March May 5