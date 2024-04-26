OPINION – Abbotsford School Superintendent Floats a Course Elective – Adulting

Abbotsford – Abbotsford School Superintendent Floats a Course Elective Sean Nosek has taken to blog an idea.

A course elective on, Adulting.

One might think that this would be a no-brainer. There have been many social media meme’s criticizing school curriculum for not teaching, what many take for granted.

Balancing your cheque book, understanding what it means to vote, basic grocery shopping. Some others have gone so far as to state that trade school is a more financial sound post secondary decision that getting any university degree.

Nosek’s full blog – Beyond the Classroom: Preparing for Tomorrow is at this link.

An excerpt asks the community to weigh into this view and respond:

Students’ feedback suggests there may be an appetite for more integration of real-world skills in the curriculum. Inspired by their insights, I’ve drafted a concept for a potential new elective course titled “Adulting 101: Real Skills for Real Life.” Here’s what the syllabus could include:

Adulting 101: Course Syllabus

Mastering Communication

Writing Professional Emails: Master the art of clear, concise, and respectful communication.

Making Professional Phone Calls: Overcome phone anxiety with practical scripts and exercises.

Navigating Real Conversations: Learn about body language, active listening, and effective conflict resolution.

Financial Literacy

Budgeting Basics: Learn to manage finances to avoid debt.

Simple Investing: Introduction to growing your savings responsibly.

Negotiating Skills: Learn to negotiate, whether it’s buying a car or discussing a job offer.

Home Management

Meal Planning and Cooking: Gain essential cooking skills and learn to plan nutritious meals.

Basic Repairs: Handle common household repairs and tasks with confidence.

Cleaning Hacks: Discover efficient cleaning techniques and laundry basics.

Personal Management

Time Management: Find balance among work, life, and leisure.

Stress Management: Develop strategies to maintain well-being under stress.

Health and Wellness: Understand the basics of physical and mental self-care.

Civic Engagement

Understanding Your Rights: Know how to advocate for yourself and navigate systems.

Community Participation: Engage in voting and local volunteer opportunities to make a difference.

What do you think? Do you see a place for “Adulting 101” in our curriculum? What other content might we include? Or do our current course options meet the need? Or perhaps you see no need at all? In the Abbotsford School District, our vision is to prepare our students for a lifetime of success. And what better way to make sure we are on the right track than to ask questions and engage in the conversation.