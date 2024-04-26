Skip to content

Celebrating Sto:lo Aunties, Grandmothers and Matriarchs – May 11

Community
Sto:lo – Members of Thélá:ylexw awtxw are invited to step into the rhythm of nature this “Auntie’s Day”on May 11.

Calling all aunties! It’s time to lace up your walking shoes, embrace the fresh air, and celebrate the amazing journey of auntie-hood together. Join them for an invigorating outdoor walk as we bask in the beauty of mother nature and the warmth of each other’s company. ​Whether you’re a seasoned walker or just starting out, this event is perfect for everyone. Tread along the Stó:lō walking path, share stories, laugh loudly and create unforgettable memories amidst the blooming flowers and towering trees.
Lunch to follow in the Longhouse.

7201 Vedder Road, Chilliwack
10am-3pm 
Meet outside of the Longhouse for check in.
Please bring a sitting blanket and dress for the weather.

RSVP at this link

2024 Sto:lo Aunties Day

