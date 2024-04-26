Skip to content

AbbyPD Seeking Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 27 Year Old Male – Wesley Bosman

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Wesley Bosman.

Wesley’s disappearance is out of character, and police are concerned for his well-being. All attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful, and the AbbyPD is seeking the public’s help.

Wesley was last seen on foot near Ash Street and Cedar Avenue in Abbotsford at approximately 3:00 a.m. on April 23rd.

Wesley is described as Caucasian, 6’2, 120lbs, with short, dark blonde hair, an orangish/brown mustache with traces of a beard. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and navy-blue jogging pants.

The AbbyPD’s General Investigative Section is actively investigating his whereabouts. We ask Wesley, or anyone with information about him, to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text AbbyPD at 222973 (abbypd).

UPDATE from AbbyPD – Wesley’s disappearance is completely out of character, and we are worried about his mental state just prior to disappearing. Wesley left the house leaving his personal belongings behind but the family is adamant he does not suffer from depression and are lost as to where he could be.  We have exhausted things like an air search, police dog, search and rescue and tracing his accounts. We are still actively searching for him.

Abbotsford Police File 2024-16272

2024 Wesley Bosman Missing Poster Abby PD April 26
2024 AbbyPD Missing 27 Year Old Male – Wesley Bosman

