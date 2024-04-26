220 Additions Homeless Shelter Spaces For Abbotsford

Abbotsford/Victoria – The Province and the City of Abbotsford are signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that reaffirms their shared commitment to work together to support people experiencing homelessness. This MOU includes the development of new shelter and housing options through BC Housing’s HEARTH program and providing increased support to people currently living in encampments through the Homeless Encampment Action Response Team (HEART) program.

Included in this agreement are 111 new temporary shelter spaces:

Fifty-nine spaces in Sumas Shelter at 1821 Sumas Way (formerly Travelodge)

Twenty-two spaces in Lighthouse Shelter, 2509 Pauline St. (formerly Red Lion Inn)

Thirty spaces for a proposed shelter at 2539 Montvue Ave.

In addition to the MOU and HEARTH-funded shelters, the Province supported two more shelter and supportive housing buildings:

Fifty beds at Lonzo shelter, 34520 Lonzo Rd., to replace the existing 40-bed shelter at 1640 Riverside Rd.

Sixty units at men’s transitional building, a permanent supportive home for men recovering from addiction and at risk of homelessness, at 31246 King Rd.

“Abbotsford is a community that looks after its own and these more than 220 shelter spaces for those who are experiencing housing insecurity will be a tremendous help for people who need them,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford Mission. “We are grateful to be working with partners, like the City of Abbotsford, Lookout Housing Society and Archway Community Services Society, to deliver supports for people in need. This is an important step to reducing homelessness in our community.”

Lookout Housing and Health Society will operate the Sumas, Lonzo and Lighthouse shelters. Archway Community Services will operate the proposed shelter at 2539 Montvue Ave. Kinghaven Peardonville House Society is operating the Bob Sutton Centre, an expansion to programs it has been running for 50 years.

The Lighthouse Shelter will provide interim housing for people who have been staying in shelters long term and free up shelter spaces for people sheltering outdoors.

“The circumstances of those experiencing homelessness are varied and complicated, which makes it an extremely difficult issue to address, and a growing public-safety concern for our community,” said Ross Siemens, mayor of Abbotsford. “This MOU with the Province, and the HEART and HEARTH programs mean we’ll be able to help more people move out of encampments by providing increased access to a variety of shelter options and meeting the needs of the most vulnerable members of our community.”