Open House for New Harrison Visitor Information Centre and Sasquatch Museum – April 30 to May 4

Harrison – The Community Open House of the sparkling brand new and accessible Harrison Visitor Information Centre and Sasquatch Museum at 499 Hot Springs Road, from April 30 to May 4, 10am – 4pm daily.

The Sasquatch Museum promises an immersive journey through the realms of both fact and folklore of the legendary Sasquatch. Explore new exhibits, including captivating carvings, interactive displays, and a glimpse into the rich heritage within the Sts’ailes Longhouse.

The special guest will be Sasquatch Researcher & Renowned Author Thomas Steenburg (at the museum on May 4th from 10am to 2pm.)

*Please note, the Visitor Centre parking lot will not be completed in time for the opening, but plenty of parking is available nearby at the overflow parking lot on Miami River Drive & Hot Springs Road.

Photo Credit: Robyn Bessenger