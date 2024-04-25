Kent Council Highlights – April 22, 2024 – Parking, Mother’s Day

Kent – Highlights from the council meeting of April 22, 2024:

Mayor’s Update

On Saturday, April 13 Mayor and Council attended the Celebration of Life for long time community resident and former Councillor Ted Westlin. Mr. Westlin made significant contributions to this community through his twenty years of service on Council, his role as a teacher at Agassiz Elementary Secondary School, and his involvement in the District’s Drainage Committee. Mayor Pranger noted that it was a pleasure to honour him and his many contributions to our community.

Agricultural Plastics Committee – Clean Farms Funding

Councillor Post reported that the Agricultural Plastics Committee will have enough funding from Clean Farms to continue the program through to the end of 2024. For the last 15 years, approximately 20 local farmers have participated in removing round bale plastic, farm waste plastic, and baler twine plastic through the program. The committee is working with Clean Farms and the Fraser Valley Regional District to expand the program. More long term support and expansion is being sought from the Provincial Government.

You can learn more about Clean Farms by visiting their website at: https://cleanfarms.ca/.

Agassiz Harrison Museum Mother’s Day Raffle

Councillor Schwichtenberg announced that tickets are still available for the Agassiz Harrison Museum Mother’s Day raffle, the prize basket is worth $900 and includes an iPad. Tickets are $5, to learn more visit the Agassiz Harrison Museum in person at 7011 Pioneer Ave, Agassiz, or phone 604-796-3545. All proceeds go towards the maintenance and operation of the Agassiz Harrison Museum.

Cheam Concert Vista – Last Concert of the Season

Councillor Spaeti encouraged all to attend the final Cheam Vista concert of the season will be on May 2, 2024 at 7:00 pm with Musica Intima performing. Tickets will be available at the door of Riverside Christian Reformed Church at 7542 Morrow Rd.

To learn more visit: https://www.cheamvistaclassicalconcerts.com/

Payment in Lieu of Parking Fee Increase

Council has approved to increase the fee for Payment in Lieu of parking as well as introducing a Payment in Lieu of loading spaces. This allows development to purchase offsite parking spaces or to forgo a loading space when there is insufficient room on the property. The funds collected are placed in a reserve fund, so that land can be purchased to develop more public parking lots. The previous Payment in Lieu of parking rate has been in place since 2018, and the new fees are based on current estimated property market values. For more information on Payment in Lieu of parking or Payment in Lieu of loading space, please contact the Planning Department at planning@kentbc.ca.