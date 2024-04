Chilliwack – CSO Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra presents a Piano Extravaganza with Clinto Giovanni Denoni, Friday May 17 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

An amazing showcase of BC’s up and coming concert pianists ranging in ages from 6-18. These wonderful musicians will play with the orchestra. The finale will feature Chilliwack’s own Clinto Giovanni Denoni. All under the direction of Maestra Paula DeWit.

Tickets are available from the Cultural Centre Box Office.

