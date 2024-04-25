Skip to content

3rd Annual Special Olympics Golf Tournament – Cultus Lake – July 20

Home
Community
3rd Annual Special Olympics Golf Tournament – Cultus Lake – July 20

Cultus Lake – The 2024 3rd Annual Special Olympics Golf Tournament is at the Cultus Lake golf Club on Saturday July 20.

There are sponsorship opportunities.

Registration is a must and that info is in the poster below.

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts