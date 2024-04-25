2024 Chilliwack & Hope Smile Cookie – Hospital Fundraiser

Chilliwack/Hope – Get ready to grin from ear to ear because Smile Cookie Week is rolling in like a cookie parade from April 29 – May 5! Tim Hortons is turning their delicious chocolate chunk cookies into something even sweeter: Smile Cookies! These adorable treats aren’t just tasty; they’re on a mission to spread joy and raise funds for the hospitals in Chilliwack and Hope.

Guess who’s joining the fun? Yep, your friendly neighborhood Tim Horton owners are back at it, supporting the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) and healthcare in Chilliwack and Hope. In the past four years, thanks to cookie-loving folks like you and the generosity of local Tim Hortons, we’ve managed to raise over $92,131 for our local hospitals. How sweet is that?

April 29 – May 5, swing by participating Tim Hortons in Chilliwack and Hope to snag your own Smile Cookie for just $1.50 each. These chocolate chunk delights are decked out with pink and blue icing smiles, guaranteed to brighten your day. And the best part? Every penny from each cookie sold goes straight to supporting our hospitals. Now that’s a sweet deal!

Liz Harris, the Executive Director of the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation, is over the moon about this partnership. She’s thrilled that the community’s response has been so amazing in the past years and is hoping to make this year’s campaign even bigger and better. “With your help, we can do it!”

So, where do the funds go? “This year, we’re focusing on getting the best equipment for our hospitals. We’re talking about some greatly needed equipment for Maternity at Chilliwack General Hospital and getting an ECG Machine for Fraser Canyon Hospital. Every cookie you buy brings us one step closer to making these dreams a reality”.

Excited to get your hands on some Smile Cookies? You can even pre-order them by the box! Just head over to fvhcf.ca/events for all the delicious details.

Let’s spread some smiles, one cookie at a time! Remember, when you’re munching on a Smile Cookie, you’re not just enjoying a tasty treat – you’re making a difference in your community. Cheers to cookies, kindness, and making the world a sweeter place!

Here is the list of locally supporting Tim Hortons locations where you can snag a cookie and support our hospital.

CHILLIWACK:

6014 Vedder Rd (Promontory)

46345 Yale Rd (Near Chilliwack Sr Secondary)

6640 Vedder Rd (Stevenson)

8422 Young rd

45793 Luckakuck Way

ROSEDALE:

52855 Yale Rd E

HOPE:

250 Old Hope Princeton Way