2024 Abbotsford Infrastructure-Improvement Projects with Support from Canada Community-Building Fund

Abbotsford/Ottawa – The City of Abbotsford is advancing several infrastructure-improvement and upgrade projects across the City, thanks to continued funding support from the Community Works Fund (CWF) program through the federal government’s Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF).

Now in its final year of a ten-year agreement, the Canada Community-Building Fund, which was established to provide stable funding for local infrastructure projects and is administered by the Union of BC Municipalities, has provided the City of Abbotsford with a total of $72 million over the course of the agreement to fund a variety of projects that benefit the City. Thanks to this contribution, $15.3 million has been allocated for essential infrastructure and community development projects in Abbotsford in 2024.

Seventeen infrastructure improvement initiatives have been identified for 2024, including rail crossing upgrades ($8.4 million), roadway improvements ($1.6 million), new traffic signals ($1 million), the annual Sidewalk and Crosswalk Programs ($939,000), park amenities and sport court renewals ($628,000), Bike Lane and Bus Shelter Programs ($335,000), Drainage Master Plan update and culvert replacement ($1.1 million) and bridge replacements and improvements ($1.3 million).

This builds on the 25 projects that were made possible by CWF funding in 2023, including pedestrian safety projects and a Walking Infrastructure Program ($1.67 million), street lights and new traffic signals ($97,600), roadway and intersection improvements ($10.29 million), domestic water well renewals ($181,800), bridge improvements ($25,700), culvert replacements ($14,700) an air handling unit for the JAMES Plant ($3,700) and City building condition assessments ($209,000).

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – “We are proud to support local infrastructure projects in Abbotsford that improve services, systems, and amenities for the whole community. We will continue working with local governments to support such projects that meet the needs of Canadians from coast to coast to coast.”

Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs – “The beautiful city of Abbotsford, known as the ‘Hub of the Fraser Valley,’ is progressing with 17 projects that improve and upgrade infrastructure. These projects are a significant investment in people’s overall safety and quality of life. On behalf of the Provincial government, my ministry will continue to work with all orders of government on projects such as these to ensure the wellbeing of residents and visitors.”

Ross Siemens, Mayor of the City of Abbotsford – “The City of Abbotsford has benefited greatly from the funding support provided through the Canada Community-Building Fund, which has made it possible to undertake several large infrastructure projects and support the needs of our growing city. As a City, we are grateful to the Government of Canada, as well as the Province of BC and Union of BC Municipalities for administering the program in British Columbia and for delivering these much-needed funds to our community.”