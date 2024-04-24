Three People Shot With Paintball Gun in Mission

Mission – Several recent incidents of paintballs being shot at people and businesses in Mission now have RCMP looking for a suspect vehicle.

On Tuesday night (April 23 around 6:30PM), an employee outside a business on 1st Avenue near Welton Street was shot in the head with a paintball gun used by someone in a passing car. About twenty minutes later, a man was walking near 1st Avenue and Grand Street, when he was also shot by a paintball gun. Then around 7:30 pm, a youth was hit by a paintball while walking in the area of Grand Street and 7th Avenue. A business along Lougheed Highway near Haig Street had also been shot by a paintball overnight on April 18, setting off an alarm at the business.

Police have now identified the suspect vehicle as a black 4-door Volkswagen Jetta, with red and black aftermarket wheels, and a black front grille with either red lights or red accents.

These incidents of violence are completely unacceptable, and we want to ensure that no one else gets hurt says Corporal Harrison Mohr with Mission RCMP. The suspect car has some unique features, and we hope that someone will recognize it and call us to help prevent further incidents. We also understand that multiple people were in the car at the time, and we would encourage those people to do the right thing and come in to talk to us as soon as possible.

Anyone who sees this vehicle, or has more information, should call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

2024 RCMP Mission Paintball Shooting April 23 A