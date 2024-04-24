Sansei: The Storyteller – Japanese Internment – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – May 10

Chilliwack – It may seem as though a light-hearted look at the Japanese Internment isn’t possible until you understand: “If the Japanese Internment of WWII didn’t happen, I wouldn’t be alive.” Kunji Ikeda uses dance, theatre and humour to tell the story of one of Canada’s darkest decisions in Sansei: The Storyteller. On May 10, Sansei tells the poignant story of one Japanese family’s internment during World War 2 in a captivating piece of theatre that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

On December 7, 1941, an attack on Pearl Harbour triggered events in Canada that may easily be described as among the darkest in our history – the internment and dispossession of tens of thousands of Japanese Canadians. Through an engaging blend of dance, spoken word and loads of humour, Kunji weaves a tale that is illuminating and profoundly personal.

“It’s the most fun you’ll ever have learning about the Japanese Interment,” says creator and performer Kunji Ikeda, “with such a dark topic, I knew I wanted to include some lightness, some fun, some laughter.”

Sansei: The Storyteller offers Kunji’s own discovery of where he came from, and how Japanese Canadians found peace. This is a story like no other, one filled with a message of hope and perseverance. Don’t miss your chance to be a witness to this stunning performance!

Sansei: The Storyteller is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on May 10, 2024 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $32 with discounts for those in our Patron Programs (15% off for Joy Years, 15% off for Explore the Arts Red, 10% off for Explore the Arts Discovery, and $15 tickers for U28), and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Sansei: The Storyteller is generously sponsored by Presenting Sponsor: Emil Anderson. Other sponsors include: O’Connor Group, Lock’s Pharmacy, The Chilliwack Progress, the British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia, and the Department of Canadian Heritage.