Open House at the Princess Armouries – Saturday April 27

Chilliwack – 147 Airwolf Royal Canadian Air Cadets Squadron will be hosting an Open House at the Princess Armouries (45707 Princess Ave, Chilliwack) to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) in partnership with the 879 Earl MacLeod Wing Royal Canadian Air Force Association. This FREE family event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and promises to be a fun-filled afternoon for everyone.

The event will have a variety of activities, including a cake-cutting ceremony at noon, giveaways, door prizes, artifacts on display, static cadet displays, a flight simulator, and a silent auction.

They are excited to have several participants joining us, including the Langley Museum of Flight (bringing out a replica Sopwith Camel) , Murphy Aircraft Mfg Ltd, CFB Chilliwack Historical Society – Chilliwack Military Museum, Canadian Military Education Centre, JoinAir Flight Training, and Corner Kick Concessions.

And live music by Ted Bowman from 11 am to 1 pm.

