Missing 24 year old Calgary Man Last Seen in Hope and Could Be En Route Through Valley

Calgary/Fraser Valley – Calgary Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Calgary man who has been reported missing from the northwest community of Tuscany.

Enea, 24, was last seen leaving his residence in Tuscany at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2024. When he did not return home as expected, his family became concerned for his well-being. Calgary Police state that iInformation received through their investigation has indicated he may have been in Hope, BC on April 20, 2024 and is possibly heading towards Vancouver.

Enea is described as 6’1” tall, 198 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, medium-length hair. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black winter jacket. It is believed he may be travelling in his vehicle – a white, four-door, 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Alberta licence plate CMX 7301. His vehicle is also distinguishable by paint chips on the hood and bumper, and rust spots on the hood and wheel wells.

Anyone with information about Enea’s whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case # CA24156285/5255