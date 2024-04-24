Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra – Titanic Commemoration Concert – Saturday April 27 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – NOTE: Don’t Expect Rose, Jack or Celine Dion!

The Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra present the Titanic Commemoration Concert, Saturday April 27 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Ticket information is here.

The main focus of the concert is the Peter Boyer Titanic, it was written in 1995 by the current London Symphony Orchestra conductor and it is a multiple award winner. It was written two years before the James Cameron movie so he was ahead of his time. It is a “haunting and evocative tone poem. In it’s mastery of orchestration and its originality of music image”. Born out of a childhood fascination with the maritime disaster. It was composed two years before the James Cameron blockbuster film of the same name. It was first recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra of which Boyer is the conductor.

It tells the story from conception on the draftsman board to the aftermath of the sinking.

The concert starts with CMO Associate conductor Shannon Goldsmith (first French horn and conductor of the Cascadia Wind Ensemble) setting up the scene with selections of music from the actual Titanic songbook. Then they tell the story of Boyer’s Titanic and after intermission the CMO play a number of evocative pieces like The Navy Hymn and Elgar’s Nimrod. Then move onto The James Horner Titanic Suite with soloist Madison Mailey.

Madison Mailey is a Canadian soprano based in Vancouver, Canada. She has graced numerous stages in Boston, Massachusetts studying and performing at the esteemed New England Conservatory of Music. Her repertoire includes a wide range of composers varying from the classical and romantic music of Mozart, Schubert and Brahms to the dazzling lights of Broadway. Most recently, Madison has enchanted audiences with the Paragon Singers, a distinguished choir directed by Lars Kaario of North Vancouver.

In 2023 Madison was inducted into the Northeastern University Hall of Fame. This honour was realized for her appearance on many stages …including the Olympic Podium! Mailey is an internationally acclaimed athlete, finishing her Rowing career as an Olympic Champion at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. Today, Madison is both a ScotiaMcleod Wealth Advisor and Keynote Speaker, using her NEU Business Degree and these glorious life experiences to help guide clients in achieving their own life and financial goals.

Madison is delighted to make her second appearance with the Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra. She also has fond childhood memories competing on this very stage at the Kiwanis Music Festival accompanied by her grandfather, Dr. H. Derrick Rogers on piano! Both Madison’s Grandparents served and performed with the Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra and Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra; they are her inspiration for performing here tonight, and she is thankful for their lifetime of loving support and, this wonderful opportunity on the stage with the CMO.