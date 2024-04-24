Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – April 24

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court
THIFFAULT, Raymond
Age: 32
Height: 6’2” ft
Weight: 209lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Breach of Release Order x3, Driving While Prohibited, Breach of Undertaking, Possession of Stolen Property
Warrant in effect: April 23, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
GOULET, Daniel
Age: 59
Height: 5’10” ft
Weight: 205lbs
Hair: Brown/Grey
Eyes: Green
Wanted: Theft $5000 or Under x6
Warrant in effect: April 23, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack