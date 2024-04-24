BC Community Gaming Grants to Aid Chilliwack SAR, Bard in the Valley

Victoria/Fraser Valley – This year, $5.2 million in BC Community Gaming Grants will be shared among 62 organizations for capital projects that will improve quality of life in B.C. communities. Twenty-three new capital project grants were awarded throughout the Lower Mainland and southwestern B.C. for a total of more than $2 million.

This year’s funding includes:

* $250,000 for a larger training and storage facility for Chilliwack Search and Rescue;

* $34,440 toward a pickup truck for the Bard in the Valley Society, a mobile theatre company based in Abbotsford.

Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack – “A new training centre for Chilliwack Search and Rescue, which does such great work, is an incredible investment for our community. As Chilliwack grows, the extra space will be a welcome addition for the SAR team.”

Megan Dykeman, Parliamentary Secretary for Community Development and Non-profits – “Non-profit organizations provide programs and services that people count on, helping them with affordable housing, health care, community safety, the cost of living and more. These grants are vital because they support projects that make the amazing work non-profits do in our communities possible.”

Christine Hawkins, chair, BC Association for Charitable Gaming – “Organizations that receive funding from Community Gaming Grants for their capital projects recognize that this funding is transformational. These grants help non-profits across B.C. to expand and ensure the sustainability of their operations, which is critically important for the people served by these organizations.”