AbbyPD Investigating Shots Fired Incident on Sugarpine Street – Targeted – No One Hurt

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police responded to a single report of possible shots fired heard in the area of Sugarpine St at approximately 2AM on Monday (April 22, 2024). Officers patrolled the area and found no evidence of a shooting at the time.

AbbyPD officers determined later in the day that shots had been fired into the basement suite of a residence in the 2500 block of Sugarpine St. Police believe this to be a targeted shooting, and fortunately, no one was injured.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is in the early stages of canvassing for witnesses and collecting CCTV.

Investigators have no further information to release at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has CCTV footage of the area between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. April 22, 2024, is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police File 2024-16140