Chilliwack, Langley on New Priority List to Deliver More Homes

Fraser Valley/Victoria – The next set of priority communities has been identified to receive housing targets for the next five years.

These communities are in high-growth, high-need regions of B.C., where many communities are taking action to deliver more homes quicker.

“We are addressing the housing crisis with our municipal partners so thousands more affordable homes can be built for people who need them,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Our goal for the next 20 communities is to build on the work they are already doing, while they continue to implement the recent provincial legislative changes. This group includes communities that are doing well on housing and some that need to do more.”

The Province introduced the Housing Supply Act in 2023 and established housing targets for the first 10 priority municipalities, based on areas of greatest need and highest projected growth. Twenty additional priority municipalities have been identified. The Province will work with these communities to ensure they meet their housing targets, laying the foundation for tens of thousands more homes to be built quicker.

The next 20 priority municipalities identified to receive housing targets are:

Central Saanich;

Chilliwack;

Colwood;

Esquimalt;

Kelowna;

City of Langley;

Maple Ridge;

Mission;

Nanaimo;

New Westminster;

North Cowichan;

North Saanich;

City of North Vancouver;

Port Coquitlam;

Prince George;

Sidney;

Surrey;

View Royal;

West Kelowna; and

White Rock.

The Province will monitor progress and work with these 20 municipalities to achieve their targets, which will be announced this summer.

Municipalities are taking action to approve housing quicker through the implementation of provincial legislation to allow small-scale multi-unit housing, designated Transit-Oriented Areas, updated Official Community Plans and streamlined local-development approval processes, as well as standardized housing designs that will be available this year. As local governments implement these changes, the Province is confident they will meet their ambitious housing goals.

To help facilitate implementation of these initiatives and the housing targets, the Province will continue to provide local governments with a range of resources and supports, such as: