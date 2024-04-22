Kent/Harrison/Seabird Island – New Provincial Funding for Emergency Operation Centres in Kent, Harrison Hot Springs and Seabird Island Nation is on the way.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon says people in those communities will be safer during emergencies, with provincial funding that will better equip local governments and First Nations to respond to emergencies.

“By helping local EOC’s train, recruit and stock up on equipment now, we’ll be better prepared for the upcoming wildfire season,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “For rural, remote and Indigenous communities, this investment can make a huge difference when it comes time to address a local emergency.”

Through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF), the Province is providing approximately $2.7 million to communities across B.C. for purchasing new supplies for local emergency operations centres (EOCs) and conducting training and exercises to support staff and enhance capacity.

The government has also recently announced support for almost 100 local Emergency Support Services (ESS) projects with more than $3.27 million through the CEPF. Funding will help communities expand their capacity to provide ESS, as well as support the modernization of their ESS program to include more digital and remote support options.

The following First Nations and local governments are receiving this stream of CEPF for EOCs:

Harrison Hot Springs – EOC Capacity $18,524

Kent – Equipment and Training $30,000

Seabird Island Band – 2024 Training and Equipment $29,920.00

