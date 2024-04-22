FV Health Care Foundation – Sandhar Family Donates Latest Life Saving Technology to Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Abbotsford -(Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation) A generous financial gift from an Abbotsford philanthropic family has been made towards a new ventilator for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH).



Ventilators are used for life support to help babies’ breathe better as their lungs are not working well enough. In many cases premature babies require the support of a ventilator (bed side machine) to help them receive good air, oxygen, to the lungs. ARH, thanks to the generosity of the Sandhar family, is now able to provide neonatal patients with life saving equipment to help protect their vital organs.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation is incredibly grateful to the Sandhar family for their continued support in helping save lives. According to Gaurav Sandhar, “our family is very excited to see the the ventilator arrive to the NICU and look forward to seeing it in use. The NICU team in the Abbotsford Regional Hospital is fantastic and we know it will be a big help”.

State-of-the-art medical equipment helps our health care team save lives. If you would like to support our continued effort in helping save lives please get in touch with Dr. Jassal at Lakhbir.Jassal@fraserhealth.ca