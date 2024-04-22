Abbotsford – Road Work – Gladwin Road Between South Fraser Way and George Ferguson Way

Abbotsford – Road work is scheduled for this week (April 22 to 26) on Gladwin Road between South Fraser Way and George Ferguson Way.
Drivers will experience single lane alternating traffic with some delays. Please plan alternate routes during this time.
FV Health Care Foundation – Sandhar Family Donates Latest Life Saving Technology to Abbotsford Regional Hospital
Abbotsford -(Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation) A generous financial gift from an Abbotsford philanthropic family has been made towards a new ventilator for the Neonatal