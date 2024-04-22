Skip to content

Abbotsford – Road Work – Gladwin Road Between South Fraser Way and George Ferguson Way

Home
Business
Abbotsford – Road Work – Gladwin Road Between South Fraser Way and George Ferguson Way

Abbotsford – Road work is scheduled for this week (April 22 to 26) on Gladwin Road between South Fraser Way and George Ferguson Way.

Drivers will experience single lane alternating traffic with some delays. Please plan alternate routes during this time.

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts