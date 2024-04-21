Two Major Construction Closures of Highway 1 Through Fraser Canyon – Monday and Tuesday – April 22 and 23

Fraser Canyon – Work moves forward on Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon, to permanently repair the damages caused by the 2021 atmospheric river event.

To advance that work, Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon will require two full closures in the coming weeks.

Highway 1 will be closed Tuesday, April 23, 2024, from 4:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Tank Hill, approximately 14 kilometres east of Lytton, to enable Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) to conduct work to realign the railway track crossing the highway.

The highway will also be closed Monday, April 29, 2024, from 7 a.m. until Tuesday, April 30, at 7 a.m. at Falls Creek (Jackass Mountain), while a new permanent bridge is lifted and slid into place.

Arrangements have been made with emergency services to facilitate access through the sites during the closures.

Drivers travelling between the Interior and Lower Mainland can take Highway 3 or Highway 5 as alternative routes.

For up-to-date information about these closures and road conditions on alternative routes, travellers can monitor the forecast and visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/