Fatal Overnight Collision – Saturday Night Highway 11 – AbbyPD Trying to ID Victim

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police are investigating a collision that occurred lat Saturday night in the 5300 block of Highway 11.

Frontline officers were called to the area at 11:31 p.m. on April 20, 2024, locating the decedent, who appeared to have sustained serious and life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Appropriate road closures were temporarily placed to allow investigators and members of the RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (ICARS) to gather evidence and speak to witnesses at the scene.

The Abbotsford Police Department is still seeking to identify the female. Investigators are appealing to the public who may have any information or were in the area on April 20, 2024, between 10:00 p.m. and midnight and have information or dashcam footage.

As this investigation is in its early stages and the potential of further witnesses coming forward, the Abbotsford Police Department will not be making any additional comment about the facts of this case at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD File: 2024-15969