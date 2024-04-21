Skip to content

Chilliwack Mustangs 30th Anniversary Alumni Game – Sardis Sports Complex – Saturday June 22

Sardis – The Chilliwack Mustangs 30th Anniversary Alumni Game will be at the Sardis Sports Complex on Saturday June 22.

Calling all former Chilliwack Mustangs Lacrosse Players. It’s time to dust off that gear and relive the glory days on the floor.
This 30th Anniversary Alumni Game will be where all the good memories come flooding back. Whether you rocked the OG Stick and Horse, The Hungry Horse, The Muscle Mustangs or the current classic logo, this is your chance to get back out there with your fellow Mustangs.

If you are interested in participating in the Alumni game as a player, email info@chilliwacklacrosse.com.

Facebook Info is here.

