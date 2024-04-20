UPDATE – IHIT Homicide Investigation on Eastview Street in Abbotsford – In 2022, Suspect Arrested and ID’d – Now Pleads Guilty

Abbotsford – APRIL 20 2024 UPDATE – An Abbotsford man has now plead guilty in relation a 2022 homicide.

Background: On July 28, 2022, the Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) received a call of an assault at a residence in the 2900-block of Eastview Street, in Abbotsford. First responders attended the scene and located a 45-year old woman, later identified as Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu of Abbotsford suffering from life-threatening injuries. Despite the best efforts of the responding officers and paramedics, Kamaljit Sandhu later sadly succumbed to her injuries. 48-year old Inderjit Singh Sandhu, Kamaljit’s husband, was located on scene and taken into custody in relation to the homicide. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation and continued to work closely in partnership with the Abby PD and the BC Coroners Service to advance the investigation.

On April 19, 2024, Inderjit Sandhu appeared in Abbotsford Supreme Court, where he entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder.

As of the time of this release, no date has been set for a sentencing hearing.

July 2022 ORIGINAL STORY – On Thursday July 28th, 2022, Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to an assault in progress at a residence located within the 2900 block of Eastview St.

When they arrived, AbbyPD located a 45-year-old female suffering from life-threatening injuries.

She has since died.

A 48-year-old man was arrested at scene and is known to the victim.

IHIT is working in partnership with AbbyPD, the AbbyPD Forensic Identification Section (FIS), and the BC Coroners Service. The scene exam is ongoing and statements have been taken. On July 29, 2022, IHIT consulted with the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) and obtained 1st degree murder charges against 48-year-old Inderjit Sandhu in the death Kamaljit Sandhu. The accused and the deceased have two children, ages 16 and 21, who are now with their extended family.

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to please call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

AbbyPD File 2022-30854