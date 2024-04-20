Federal Corrections Officers Rally In Abbotsford – Concerns About Workplace Violence and Personal Safety

Abbotsford – Members of the union of federal correctional officers UCCO-SACC-CSN held a rally in Abbotsford on April 18 to denounce the increase in violence against correctional officers and lack of accountability.

From their release: Our officers are routinely subjected to physical and verbal assault. It is not uncommon for them to leave their shifts with physical and psychological injuries. These working conditions and operating under a management structure that is systemically disconnected and unsupportive to the front-line needs has caused one of the worst diagnosed mental health-crisis documented in Canadian history.

Reports of violence in the Fraser Valley institutions are literally a weekly occurrence, considering the amount of media releases that are sent out. What is not clear is whether the violence with inmate to inmate or involving corrections officers.

Federal Institutions in the Valley include, Kent/Mountain, Pacific Institution, Mission and Allouette.

This particular demonstration was held outside CSC’s Pacific Regional Headquarters on Gladys Avenue.

UCCO told FVN that there are many reports that do not see the light of day, whether they are not processed or ignored outright and that has frustrated membership .