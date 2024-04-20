Skip to content

UPDATE – Hundreds of Volunteers Show Up for Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society Spring River Clean Up – Saturday April 20

Chilliwack – APRIL 20 UPDATE – Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society posted to social media: A beautiful day for our Spring river cleanup as almost 200 volunteers filled the bin with all sorts of garbage. Thank you to everyone involved for their efforts on behalf of our environment. A job well done.

2024 Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society April 20 Spring Cleanup

ORIGINAL STORY FEBRUARY 20 – Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society Spring River Clean Up is Saturday April 20.

Registration is open from 8:30-9:30am and they will be supplying garbage bags, gloves, and pick-up sticks. They will ask that all garbage be dropped off at the Park no later than 1:30pm.

If you pre-register via email you will receive an additional raffle ticket for prizes. Please email your name, cell phone #, and emergency contact name and phone number at info@cleanrivers.ca to pre-register. Please ensure you send the information for everyone in your group.

Also they are looking for a hardy group of folks who want to tackle some challenging terrain and have 4 x 4 vehicles. If this is you please email at info@cleanrivers.ca

