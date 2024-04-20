2024 Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade Attracts Over 550,000

Surrey – Another year, another impressively large crowd turns up for this year’s Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade. Over 550,000 guests of all cultures and religions came together to celebrate this beautiful day-long event filled with peaceful, family-oriented day full of performances, live music, and decorative floats. This is the 25th year of this important event and is recognized as the largest Khalsa parade in the world.

This year’s procession featured 20 floats representing local Sikh schools, community groups, humanitarian organizations, as well as the most important float in the procession that carries the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.



As ever, the festivities were propelled by the dedication of volunteers, shining a light on the vibrant spirit and pride of the Sikh community as they graciously share their heritage and history. True to tradition, the celebrations remained accessible to all, free of charge.



“The Surrey Khalsa Day Parade is an annual event marking the creation of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699 in Anandpur, Punjab,“ says Gurdwarda spokesperson Moninder Singh. “The initiation of those entering the Khalsa was done through an Amrit Sanchar (baptism ceremony) and they were to balance spirituality and a physical duty to humanity through Seva (selfless service). The food everyone sees being given away for free is a part of that selfless service in the form of “Langar”. In Gurdwaras around the world Langar is provided day and night for those in need of food, shelter and safety, but it is also a way for communities to connect and people to connect. Over food there is sharing of concerns, worries, discussions around commonalities rather than differences and all of this is why you see so many from the Sikh community offering food to their neighbors and to those they don’t know. It is a way for them to try and connect further with all of this world’s creation beyond race, caste, religion, sexuality and any other identity factors.”



The organizers thank all attendees for their participation in this year’s parade and making it another success year. Planning will now begin for the 2025 celebration.



For more information visit: SurreyVaisakhiParade.com.

2024 Vaisakhi Surrey – Laura Ballance