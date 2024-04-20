2024 Indigenous Role Model Ceremony Abbotsford

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens attended the 2024 Indigenous Role Model Ceremony at the Sema:th Longhouse, which recognized 10 promising Indigenous Grade 12 students from the Abbotsford School District.

From Abbotsford Council: The youth of today will be the leaders of tomorrow. That’s why it’s important that they have positive role models to emulate and look to for guidance.

Role models can come in many forms. Parents, teachers and coaches are common influences, as are celebrities and even fictional characters. But not all role models for young people are adults. They may also find inspiration and wisdom in their peers.

On April 18 Mayor Siemens and Councillors Chahal and Loewen attended the 2024 Indigenous Role Model Ceremony at the Sema:th Longhouse. The event recognized 10 promising Indigenous Grade 12 students from the Abbotsford School District.

The students were chosen by the Indigenous Education Advisory Committee from a pool of more than 200 for their deep cultural connections, exemplary leadership and dedicated service in their schools and broader communities.

These youths are motivated and ambitious. They are leaders and mentors, as well as dedicated students, talented artists and accomplished athletes.

In his remarks, the Mayor highlighted the relationship between Sema:th First Nation and the City of Abbotsford, described the ceremony as a passing of the torch from one generation to the next, and shared how he looks forward to witnessing the students’ future achievements.

These students remind us that role models aren’t just for our young people. They are our young people.