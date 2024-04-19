Hotel Morado in District 1881 – Grand Opening Walk Through Video (VIDEO)

Chilliwack/District 1881 – The new Hotel Morado , located in the heart of downtown Chilliwack, is the highly anticipated boutique hotel features 12 rooms in various mid-century modern inspired themes.

“It’s been surreal,” says Jade Lehti, reflecting on the last year. “So many hands and hearts have come together to see this through. We are immensely grateful to be part of this community, and thankful to everyone who has supported this endeavor.”

Built and conceptualized by The Algra Bros to complement the surrounding area, Hotel Morado is independently owned and operated by the Lehtis as a sister company to The Grand Hall. While they look forward to welcoming stay-cationers and tourists alike, guests hosting and attending events at the Hall will receive priority access to the Hotel when booking in advance.

Reservations are open to the public as of Friday April 19 and their location is #201 – 45936 Thunderbird Lane. Questions and inquiries can be submitted online at hotelmorado.ca, or sent directly to stay@hotelmorado.ca

Hotel Morado – District 1881 – April 2024

