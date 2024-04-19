Chilliwack Vedder River Cleanup Society – Saturday April 20 – Spring River Cleanup

Chilliwack – The annual Spring reminder from the Chilliwack Vedder River Cleanup Society.

On Saturday, April 20th, you’re invited to THOMPSON REGIONAL PARK (48600 Chilliwack Lake Rd), to get the Chilliwack Vedder River valley all cleaned up for Spring. Registration will be open from 8:30 am to 9:30 am, and if you PREREGISTER before the event, you will receive an extra raffle ticket.

To preregister, email the following information no later than Friday, April 19th: Full name, cell phone number, Emergency Contact name, and cell phone number. We will use this information to contact you if you don’t check back in with registration at Thompson Regional Park.

All garbage must be returned to the bins before 1:30 pm. Thank you to Scott and the crew at Valley Waste for donating the bins for our cleanups, Home Depot for donating our cleanup supplies, and, McDonald’s on Luckakuck for the refreshments. Of course, we thank the City of Chilliwack, the Fraser Valley Regional District, and, the Province for their funding too. We could not do what we do without the support of all of our partners.

The City of Chilliwack supports organized cleanups of illegal dumping hotspots located on public land within City boundaries and in FVRD Electoral Area E (Chilliwack River Valley) in two ways:

Providing free Tag-a-Bag stickers for waste, or… Providing a free tipping pass for the Bailey Landfill (applicable for those in the FVRD Electoral Area E).

For more information, visit this page with the City.