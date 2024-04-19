AbbyPD Need Witnesses and Video of Suspicious Death of 63 Year Old Male – Sunnyside St / Old Yale Rd

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit (MCU) is in the preliminary stages of an investigation into the suspicious death of a 63-year-old male.

The decedent was transported to hospital on April 9th, 2024, after being discovered and to seemingly be in medical distress in the Sunnyside St / Old Yale Rd area of Abbotsford.

Investigators are appealing to the public who may have been in the area on April 9th, 2024, between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and may have information or dashcam footage.

As this investigation is in its early stages and the potential of further witnesses coming forward, the Abbotsford Police Department will not be making any additional comment about the facts of this case at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daryl Young of the Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit at daryl.young@abbypd.ca, who will follow up.

AbbyPD File: 2024-15619