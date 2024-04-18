National Indigenous Peoples Day at Cowork Chilliwack with Coast Salish Artist Carrielynn Victor – June 21

Chilliwack – National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21 at Cowork Chilliwack will feature Carrielynn Victor.

This National Indigenous Peoples Day, immerse yourself in a transformative evening that bridges art, culture, and conversation. Join us as we honor the rich heritage and vibrant creativity of First Nations communities with an exclusive event featuring renowned artist Carrielynn Victor and the charismatic host of Bigger Than Me Podcast, Aaron Pete.

The link to the event: https://btmvictor.eventbrite.ca