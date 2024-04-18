Skip to content

Leary Arts and Integrated Technology Doughnut Fundraiser – Saturday April 20

Home
Arts and Entertainment
Education/Learning
Leary Arts and Integrated Technology Doughnut Fundraiser – Saturday April 20

Chilliwack – Leary Arts and Integrated Technology school is holding a Doughnut Fundraiser on Saturday April 20. This is to raise money for their inclusinve playground.

Leary Integrated Arts & Technology Elementary is the entry point for the School District 33 Integrated Arts & Technology Framework. As the K-5 component of the IAT Framework, all of their students who wish to are able to follow on to the Ad Rundle Integrated Arts and Technology Cohort in Grade 6, and then on to Imagine High in Grade 9.

More info on the school itself is here.

(Yes we get the 4/20 and munchies inside joke, lol)

The sale is at the Canadian Tire parking lot and yes, they are Krispy Kreme!

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts