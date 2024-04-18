Leary Arts and Integrated Technology Doughnut Fundraiser – Saturday April 20

Chilliwack – Leary Arts and Integrated Technology school is holding a Doughnut Fundraiser on Saturday April 20. This is to raise money for their inclusinve playground.

Leary Integrated Arts & Technology Elementary is the entry point for the School District 33 Integrated Arts & Technology Framework. As the K-5 component of the IAT Framework, all of their students who wish to are able to follow on to the Ad Rundle Integrated Arts and Technology Cohort in Grade 6, and then on to Imagine High in Grade 9.

More info on the school itself is here.

(Yes we get the 4/20 and munchies inside joke, lol)

The sale is at the Canadian Tire parking lot and yes, they are Krispy Kreme!