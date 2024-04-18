Skip to content

Fraser Valley Philharmonic Mothers Day Concert – Saturday May 12 – St. Thomas Church

Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley Philharmonic Society presents a Mothers Day Concert – Saturday May 12 – St. Thomas Church (on Gore).

Tickets are now available at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre Box Office.

Facebook info is here.

