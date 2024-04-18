City of Abbotsford Wants Public Input on Housing Bylaw Update

Abbotsford – To align with the Province of BC’s new housing legislation, the City of Abbotsford is undertaking an update of the City’s Zoning Bylaw, and is seeking community input as a key component of that process.

Specifically, the update will focus on enabling the Province’s requirement for each municipality to permit up to four housing units on properties that were previously only allowed single detached dwellings and/or duplexes. This change will impact approximately 22,000 existing properties in Abbotsford.

In developing the new regulations for Abbotsford, the City is pursuing a moderate approach to the zoning changes in an effort to balance the critical need for housing, with other important considerations like retaining space for trees, yards, parking, and stormwater infrastructure.

Residents can learn more and are encouraged to provide feedback about the City’s proposed approach online through the City’s Let’s Talk Abbotsford engagement portal at www.letstalkabbotsford.ca/new-housing-regulations.

Comments can be submitted until May 17, 2024. All feedback received will help the City refine its implementation approach prior to Council consideration in June.