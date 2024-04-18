Chilliwack Hospice – MAiD Grief Support Group – Starts May 14

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Hospice Society will facilitate a five-week program for those who are grieving the death of a loved one by Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD), beginning Tuesday, May 14.

The grief support group will meet once weekly at Chilliwack Hospice Society, located at 7112 Vedder Road. Facilitated by Bereavement Services Manager Jennifer Dacre, BA, BA-CYC, friends and family are welcome to join a group of fellow grievers whose loved one has also died by MAiD.

For more information or to join the MAiD Grief Support Group, please contact Jennifer Dacre at (604) 795-4660 or email jennifer@chilliwackhospice.org