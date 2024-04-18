Bridal Veil Mountain Resort Celebrating Earth Day – Video of the Proposed Project Featured in “Speaking for the Earth”, the Official Book of the First Earth Day (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Bridal Veil Mountain Resort Project is celebrating worldwide Earth Day April 18 as video footage of the proposed project area’s majestic mountains is being featured to promote Speaking for the Earth, the official book of the first Earth Day.

Each year on April 22, one billion people in more than 193 countries celebrate Earth Day, which marks the birth of the modern environmental movement. When he wrote the book in 1970, the late author John Meier was one of the world’s foremost environmentalists, bringing international attention to environmental issues, as well as nuclear disarmament. The bestselling book continues to be published by the late author’s son, Jim Meier, on anniversaries of Earth Day, and this year, a trailer for the book features BVMR footage, along with footage from Spain, Japan, Germany, Thailand, United States and South Africa.

“Fifty-four years after it was first published, Speaking for the Earth, provides a captivating look at what has and hasn’t been done with environmental issues since 1970,” says Meier. “Unfortunately, many of the ‘new’ environmental solutions being proposed today were brought up many years ago but not enough has been done about them. As we look to share the book and its important messages with a new generation of Canadians, we chose to include footage from BVMR to represent Canada because of BVMR’s commitment to support the environment and its goal to develop an all-season resort that connects people and nature, while preserving the surrounding natural landscape.”

BVMR’s Expression of Interest is currently being evaluated by B.C.’s Mountain Resorts Branch and the Province has initiated a competitive process to look at BVMR and a competing project for the area, with the goal of selecting a sole single proponent to move forward. As this process unfolds, BVMR is engaging in in-depth studies of the land to determine how it can best plan the resort with local First Nations.

BVMR’s goal is to become the first all-season destination mountain resort in Canada, owned, designed, managed and governed with First Nations. As currently envisioned, BVMR would be a sustainable resort and community incorporating the world’s best practices in mountain resort design. The project is committed to the highest land and environmental standards, fully incorporating First Nation Stó:lō land stewardship values.

“We’re honoured to have Bridal Veil Mountain Resort recognized in such a high-profile way,” says BVMR President Robert Wilson. “Speaking for the Earth is a powerful book that reminds all Canadians of the need to take responsibility for the environment in which we all live and play.

“We believe First Nations environmental management processes will be the defining mark of our proposed resort and associated developments and we are 100 per cent committed to developing and operating Bridal Veil Mountain Resort to the highest environmental standards, with meaningful participation by the Stó:lō Communities.”