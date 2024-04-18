Additional Provincial Supports for Woman and Children Facing Domestic Violence and Exploitation – Including Archway Abbotsford

Abbotsford/Victoria – Women and children facing domestic violence will have access to new culturally appropriate supports to help get them out of harm’s way and rebuild their lives as the province expands supports in several B.C. cities.

Additional actions will help survivors of exploitation seek justice.

Approximately one in every four women in British Columbia report surviving physical or sexual assault at the hands of an intimate partner. That rate is higher for Indigenous women and people who are gender diverse.

“Alongside community service providers and partners, B.C.’s gender-based violence action plan is taking action on gendered violence through prevention and by strengthening services that people rely on,” said Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity. “For those who face intimate partner violence and exploitation, this investment helps survivors rebuild their lives and find safety.”

Through the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, the Province is funding the following, which will help service providers care for more survivors, spend more time addressing the complex needs of survivors, and in Kelowna, expand the care they offer to include culturally based services:

* $100,000 each to the domestic violence units at Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry (Kelowna and surrounding area), Archway Community Services (Abbotsford) and Surrey Women’s Centre; and

* $150,000 to the counter-exploitation unit of the Family Services of Greater Vancouver.

“Specialized teams like the domestic violence units and counter-exploitation unit play a pivotal role in dismantling the vicious cycle of family violence, safeguarding children and empowering survivors of intimate partner violence,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “By addressing the root causes and supporting both survivors and perpetuators, we pave the way for a safer community. This new support will help our community partners with the important work of ensuring culturally appropriate care is available for people when they need it most.”