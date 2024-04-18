AbbyPD Crime Reduction Unit Investigating Theft of a 40-foot Shipping Container off Lefeuvre Road – Asking for Dashcam Video

Abbotsford – AbbyPD Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) is investigating the theft of a 40-foot red shipping container from a rural property in the 6000 block of Lefeuvre Rd, Abbotsford, BC. Investigators believe that the container may have been taken during daytime hours on Monday, April 15, 2024, by unknown suspects.

Two flat-deck trucks with folding knuckle-boom cranes are suspected of having been used to remove the shipping container from the property. One truck was described as having a black cab with chrome accents, and the second truck was described as having a red cab and towing a flat-deck trailer.

The container owners were not present when the container was removed and had not given permission for it to be removed from the property.

AbbyPD CRU believes that the company/companies whose heavy equipment was utilized in moving and transporting the shipping container may have been unaware that the container owners had not consented to their container being moved.

Investigators are appealing to the public for any information or dashcam footage that may assist in identifying the company/companies utilized in transporting the container in hopes it may lead to the eventual recovery of the container and its contents to the rightful owners.

If you have any information about the company/companies used to pick up and transport the shipping container, please get in touch with Sergeant Cory Johansen at cory.johansen@abbypd.ca