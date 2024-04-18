Skip to content

2024 Valley Huskers Annual Fill The Freezer Meat Raffle

Chilliwack – It’s back! The Valley Huskers Football Club annual Fill the Freezer meat sale is on now! This is your chance to stock up and support your local Junior football team.

To enter: Email raffle@valleyhuskers.ca

PRIZE ONE

 10 Cubic foot freezer filed with beef 
Value $5000.00

PRIZE TWO
2 night accommodation to Big White Ski Resort 

PRIZE THREE
$500 Save-On-Foods Gift Card

PRIZE FOUR
$500 CASH

PRIZE FIVE
Chilliwack Chiefs Game Worn Home Jersey (Value $300)

PRIZE SIX
Chilliwack Chiefs Game Worn Away Jersey (Value $300)

PRIZE SEVEN
$150 Scarecrow Ink Tattoo Gift Card

PRIZE EIGHT
$150 Scarecrow Ink Tattoo Gift Card

Without the time and generous donations made by our supporters, they would be unable to aid in the pursuit of dreams and opportunities in amateur sports.  Please help support the program by joining in on this year’s Meat Raffle. 

BC RESIDENTS ONLY

Lottery License: #147701

