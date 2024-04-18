2024 Valley Huskers Annual Fill The Freezer Meat Raffle

Chilliwack – It’s back! The Valley Huskers Football Club annual Fill the Freezer meat sale is on now! This is your chance to stock up and support your local Junior football team.

To enter: Email raffle@valleyhuskers.ca

PRIZE ONE

10 Cubic foot freezer filed with beef

Value $5000.00



PRIZE TWO

2 night accommodation to Big White Ski Resort



PRIZE THREE

$500 Save-On-Foods Gift Card



PRIZE FOUR

$500 CASH



PRIZE FIVE

Chilliwack Chiefs Game Worn Home Jersey (Value $300)

PRIZE SIX

Chilliwack Chiefs Game Worn Away Jersey (Value $300)



PRIZE SEVEN

$150 Scarecrow Ink Tattoo Gift Card

PRIZE EIGHT

$150 Scarecrow Ink Tattoo Gift Card

​

Without the time and generous donations made by our supporters, they would be unable to aid in the pursuit of dreams and opportunities in amateur sports. Please help support the program by joining in on this year’s Meat Raffle.

BC RESIDENTS ONLY

Lottery License: #147701

​

​