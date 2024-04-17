OPINION – Valley MP’s Comment of 2024 Federal Budget

Fraser Valley – On Tuesday April 16, the Federal Budget was tabled. One major highlight was housing and as expected, criticism was thrown at the latest hike on Carnon Taxes.

Brad Vis, MP for Mission–Matsqui–Fraser Canyon and Conservative Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery & Growth, responded to Budget 2024, tabled in Parliament by the Liberal government:

“Yet again, the Trudeau Liberal government has poured more fuel onto the inflationary fire,”

said MP Vis. “Conservatives had three simple demands for this budget: axe the carbon tax on our

farmers; build homes, not bureaucracy; and cap spending with a dollar-for-dollar rule. The

Liberals failed to deliver any of these things.”

Small businesses are struggling under the weight of higher taxes, higher interest rates, and

burdensome red tape that are preventing them from growing and innovating. In February, there

was a 58.1% year-over-year increase in business insolvencies across Canada, and December was

the fifth time in six months that more businesses closed than opened.

“Small businesses need a break,” said MP Vis. “While the Liberals finally fulfilled the long

owed $2.5 billion in carbon tax rebates, they simultaneously announced a $10 billion tax hike

through an increase in the capital gains tax rate from 1/2 to 2/3 for all businesses in Canada. This

change will drive away investment in small businesses, discourage entrepreneurship, and

penalize existing small business owners who put in a lifetime of hard work to fund their retirement.”

Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope released the following statement in response to the 2024 Liberal Budget:

“After eight years of Justin Trudeau, the budget is still not balancing itself. Everything Justin Trudeau spends money on gets worse and more costly. Trudeau has spent, Canadians are broke, and the country is broken.

“Food prices have gone up faster than at any time in a generation because of the carbon tax Trudeau is imposing on our food. A carbon tax that, with the help of the NDP, he plans to quadruple to 61 cents a litre.

“Liberal Budget 2024 failed to stop inflationary deficits with nearly $40 billion in new spending. Trudeau’s government has doubled rent, mortgage payments, and down payments.

“Struggling families can’t afford higher taxes and more inflationary spending that drives up the cost of everything and keeps interest rates high.

“Common Sense Conservatives had 3 demands for Justin Trudeau to fix the budget:

Axe the tax on farmers and food by immediately passing Bill C-234 in its original form. Build the homes, not bureaucracy, by requiring cities permit 15% more home building each year as a condition for receiving federal infrastructure money. Cap the spending with a dollar-for-dollar rule to bring down interest rates and inflation. The government must find a dollar in savings for every new dollar of spending.

“Justin Trudeau refused to listen. Common Sense Conservatives will not support the budget”