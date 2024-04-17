Former Abbotsford BC United MLA Mike DeJong to Bid for Conservative Candidate Nomination In Next Federal Election

Abbotsford- He was the former BC United/Liberal MLA for Abbotsford West.

In an announcement in February, longtime Abbotsford West representative Mike De Jong explained that while he will be serving out his term provincially, he was not ruling out a move to run with the Federal Conservatives.

De Jong called a possible moving a “tempting” opportunity, after serving as an MLA for 30 years.

Fast forward to April 17 and his message on X/Twitter:

🚨 Excited to announce my bid for the Conservative nomination in Abbotsford-South Langley! With 30 years as MLA and experience in key roles, I'm ready to bring principled leadership to Ottawa

Join me in supporting fiscal responsibility https://t.co/A2nNvzdrKi. @JasJohalBC — Mike de Jong (@Mike_de_Jong) April 17, 2024

From his new website: Why Mike De Jong

Mike de Jong is not just a candidate; he’s a proven leader with a distinguished history of serving the public at the highest levels of government. As a former Cabinet Minister with extensive experience in portfolios including Finance, Health, and Attorney General, Mike has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to fiscal responsibility, while prioritizing the well-being and prosperity of his constituents.

During his tenure as Finance Minister, Mike was instrumental in delivering balanced budgets, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to conservative fiscal principles. Under his stewardship, the province saw a reduction in public debt and an increase in economic stability, setting a strong foundation for growth and investment. Mike’s conservative fiscal track record is a testament to his ability to manage public finances with prudence and foresight.

The next Federal Election is slated for the fall of 2025.

2024 Mike De Jong with Pierre Pollieve

The official announcement:

Michael de Jong announced his campaign to seek the Conservative Party of Canada’s nomination for Abbotsford-South Langley, bringing a wealth of experience after holding various provincial cabinet positions while representing the same area as the Member of Legislative Assembly for 30 years.

“I am joining Perrie Poilievre’s common-sense movement, in support of the only leader who has the courage to discuss Canada’s need for fiscal responsibility,” says Michael de Jong. “I want to represent the people of Abbotsford – South Langley and bring responsible leadership to Ottawa.”

“Yesterday’s Federal budget confirmed for me the absolute necessity to elect a responsible government and put an end to Mr. Trudeau insatiable willingness to pile more crushing debt on the shoulders of Canadians,” says de Jong. “It’s about time that Mr. Trudeau stop using Canadian taxpayers as an ATM without any regard for the burden his constant tax increases and out of control spending are placing upon Canadian families.”

“In times of both challenge and prosperity, I have remained unwavering in my dedication to fiscal responsibility, ensuring that we live within our means while investing in the priorities that matter most to our community,” said de Jong. “My vision for Abbotsford-South Langley is one where economic strength and social well-being go hand in hand, guided by conservative principles that foster opportunity, security, and prosperity for all.”

Throughout his tenure in provincial politics, Michael de Jong has held key portfolios, including Finance, Health, Aboriginal Reconciliation, Forests and Attorney General, where he was instrumental in implementing policies that spurred economic growth, signed the only modern Canadian Aboriginal treaties, enhanced healthcare services, and maintained fiscal discipline. His leadership as BC’s Finance Minister was pivotal in achieving five balanced budgets, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to prudent financial management and accountability.

As someone who has always prioritized the interests of his constituents, de Jong’s dedication to the Conservative Party’s values and his proven track record of leadership in various government roles will reinforce the party’s commitment to strong, effective governance. He invites the community of Abbotsford-South Langley to join