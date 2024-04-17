Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section Showcase Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Investigation – Seven Arrests

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – Chilliwack RCMP showcased the goods from a recent drug investigation. This was done at a media event on April 17.

On March 27, 2024, the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section executed a series of coordinated Search Warrants with the assistance of the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, the Vancouver Police Department Organized Crime Section, Langley RCMP, Surrey RCMP and Richmond RCMP. This was following meticulous investigative efforts as a result of a seven months-long drug trafficking investigation that began in July of 2023.

Search warrants were executed at various locations throughout the Lower Mainland, including:

An apartment in downtown Chilliwack;

A residence in the Collingwood neighbourhood of Vancouver;

A single residence in the Grandview heights neighbourhood of Surrey;

An apartment in the East Clayton Neighbourhood of Surrey;

A basement suite in the Fraser Heights neighbourhood of Surrey;

Two residences in the Willowbrook neighbourhood of Langley; and

Seven vehicles associated to the above locations.

All of the search warrants resulted in the seizure of a substantial amount of drugs, money, and firearms, including:

Over $500,000 in Canadian currency;

Over 8 kilograms of suspected Cocaine, equivalent to over 80,000 doses;

Over 14 kilograms of suspected Fentanyl, equivalent to over 144,000 doses;

Over 27 kilograms of suspected Methamphetamine, equivalent to over 270,000 doses;

Four handguns;

Three long guns;

Evidence of drug trafficking including a cocaine press and more than 14 kilograms of cutting agents; and

Four vehicles totaling $300,000 in value.

Seven people, ranging in age from 21 to 40 years of age, were arrested and have since been released pending further investigation. Additional investigative steps are required in order to submit a thorough report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for charge assessment.

The Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section worked tirelessly, using various investigative and covert techniques to disrupt and dismantle a sophisticated drug trafficking network. As a result, a substantial quantity of illicit substances have been confiscated. This investigation represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and protect our communities from the devastating impact of drug use, says Superintendent Davy Lee of the Chilliwack RCMP. The results of this multi-jurisdictional project are an example of our commitment to disrupting the flow of drugs into our neighborhoods and to holding those who seek to profit from the suffering of others accountable. We remain dedicated to addressing the root causes of drug trafficking and continue to work hard to keep our communities safe.

As demonstrated by the locations of the Search Warrants, illegal drug activities have no boundaries and permeate across various locations. The collaboration and dedication of law enforcement agencies across the Lower Mainland played a pivotal role in achieving this successful outcome. The Chilliwack RCMP would like to thank the Vancouver Police Department, Surrey RCMP, Langley RCMP, and Richmond RCMP. Without their assistance, the culminated success of this project would not have been possible.