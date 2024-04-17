Abbotsford Hospice & Grief Support Society – Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Week – April 29 to May 5

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Hospice & Grief Support Society has been selected as a charity of choice for this year’s Smile Cookie Campaign.

100% of proceeds from freshly baked Smile Cookies at ALL 14 Tim Hortons Abbotsford locations go directly to their charity.

Pre-order your Smile Cookie boxes for your business, school, or friends and family by downloading our form below or visit: www.abbotsfordhospice.org/smilecookie

Children & Youth Grief Support Programs offers some of the following: