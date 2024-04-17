Skip to content

Abbotsford Hospice & Grief Support Society – Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Week – April 29 to May 5

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Hospice & Grief Support Society has been selected as a charity of choice for this year’s Smile Cookie Campaign.

100% of proceeds from freshly baked Smile Cookies at ALL 14 Tim Hortons Abbotsford locations go directly to their charity.

Pre-order your Smile Cookie boxes for your business, school, or friends and family by downloading our form below or visit: www.abbotsfordhospice.org/smilecookie

Children & Youth Grief Support Programs offers some of the following:

  • One-to-one companioning with a trained grief companion, using play and art therapy techniques to explore their grief while developing healthy coping skills
  • Day and Summer camps including animal/equine therapy to connect with other youth while building confidence and resiliency
  • Seasonal and Family events such as our Annual Teddy Bear Picnic where children can adopt a bear in honour of their loved one

